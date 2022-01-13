Cullman County Schools moving to remote learning Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Cullman County Schools will be holding classes remotely on Friday due to a high number of teachers and staff that are sick.

Schools are closed on Monday, Jan. 17, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and in-person learning will resume Tuesday, Jan. 18. After school events will be allowed to continue.

Teachers and staff who are not sick will report to work Friday.

