Cullman County Schools moving to remote learning Friday

Cullman County School System
Cullman County School System(Source: WBRC)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Cullman County Schools will be holding classes remotely on Friday due to a high number of teachers and staff that are sick.

Schools are closed on Monday, Jan. 17, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and in-person learning will resume Tuesday, Jan. 18. After school events will be allowed to continue.

Teachers and staff who are not sick will report to work Friday.

