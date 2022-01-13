Deals
Crime Stoppers: the brazen burglar

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A gate wasn’t enough to stop a thief from carrying out an illegal grab-and-go. But, maybe you can help stop him from striking again, by giving the Crime Stoppers a tip, and earning yourself, a possible four-figure reward!

Video surveillance shows the offender who appears to be a white male, possibly in his 50′s, wearing a blue jacket, jeans take the tools and leave the area driving a tan or silver SUV.

Huntsville police say a man passed through a gate and entered Tailgaters Bar and Grill off Old Highway 431. Once inside, officers say, he stole a lot of tools, worth several hundred dollars.

Video surveillance gives you a good look at the brazen burglar. Do you recognize him? Investigators say, he’s possibly in his 50′s, last seen wearing a blue jacket, jeans, and driving off in a tan or silver SUV.

Meaghan Elizabeth Lowery is wanted for Theft By Deception. She’s accused of depositing bogus checks into a bank and received money back before the bank before they could realize the checks were bad.

Richard Hunter Seale is facing a drug charge, Trafficking Opium.

Lorenzo Maurice Gray is charged with Possession of a Forged Instrument. Officers say he received payment after signing several false work orders.

William Allen Branson needs to turn himself in, on a serious charge, Trafficking Fentanyl.

A warrant is out for Darion Jerome Johnson on a Burglary charge. Investigators say he kicked in a door before assaulting a person while they slept.

Police don’t want you to sleep on any information about this week’s Valley’s Wanted. In fact, if your tip helps officers make an arrest, you could qualify for up to $1,000. Call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

