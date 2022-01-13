Deals
Crews respond to car, structure fire at FedEx in Madison

(KFYR)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews responded to reports of a car fire that spread to two nearby FedEx trucks and then the building Wednesday night.

According to Ryan Gentry with Madison Fire, crews responded to the FedEx building located near County Line Road around 7:30 p.m. The fire was updated from a car fire to a structure fire.

No damage was reported inside the building and there were no injuries. There is no word if the FedEx trucks were loaded with packages or were empty.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

