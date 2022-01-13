TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s not where you start, but where you finish that counts. One north Alabama author is sharing her experience of going from the cotton fields to Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

Shirley Noel Adkins grew up picking cotton in the Alabama heat as a young girl. Down the road, she found herself in Washington, and it wasn’t long before she marched up the steps to work in Capitol Hill.

She joins Payton Walker for a conversation about her life leading up to writing her first book.

You can read Adkins’ story yourself and find From the Cotton Field to Capitol Hill wherever you buy books.

