Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

From the Cotton Field to Capitol Hill

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s not where you start, but where you finish that counts. One north Alabama author is sharing her experience of going from the cotton fields to Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

Shirley Noel Adkins grew up picking cotton in the Alabama heat as a young girl. Down the road, she found herself in Washington, and it wasn’t long before she marched up the steps to work in Capitol Hill.

She joins Payton Walker for a conversation about her life leading up to writing her first book.

You can read Adkins’ story yourself and find From the Cotton Field to Capitol Hill wherever you buy books.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Huntsville police identify murder-suicide victims
William Travis Tucker mugshot
Lauderdale County man charged with theft turns himself in
Courtney Spraggins
Coroner: Pregnant woman’s cause of death is fatal gunshot wound
Winter weather is possible in the Valley this weekend. Brandon Spinner has a breakdown of what...
FIRST ALERT: A breakdown of our potential for rain changing to snow on Sunday
David McCoy
Defense attorney withdraws from HPD officer’s capital murder case