City of Huntsville takes steps to put Magnolia Terrace neighborhood on national historic registry

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One significant neighborhood in Huntsville is set to get some recognition. The Magnolia Terrace neighborhood may be put on the national historic registry.

Magnolia Terrace is basically north of Holmes Avenue and west of Pulaski Pike. It’s a place where many Black professionals moved in the 1940s and 1950s after being pushed out of Huntsville’s city center.

“The streets, we are told, are named after a lot of prominent Black business folks, professionals in the community, said Katie Stamps, the leader of this endeavor. “We haven’t even scratched the surface about finding out about that information but we know that there was a lot of professionals, business owners, teachers, people that were very significant to the African American community in Huntsville.”

Many of the homeowners today are the children and grandchildren of the people who built the original homes in the area. Homes in Magnolia Terrace date back from 1900 to today.

Katie Stamps, the Preservation Planner for the City of Huntsville, is the head of this project. She says the plan doesn’t technically include the entire neighborhood.

The City of Huntsville received grant money from the state’s historic preservation office to survey the area for the historic registry.

She wanted over 600 homes to be included. However, each house costs $50 to $60 dollars to be surveyed for the national historic registry. The state didn’t give enough money to the City of Huntsville to include the whole area so they ended up including 219 houses.

The surveyors will look at the homes within University Drive, Pulaksi Pike NW, Stanley Drive and Wilson Drive.

Area to be surveyed (City of Huntsville)

Dr. Caroline Swope with Kingstree Studios will be surveying the area. She’ll be taking pictures and writing notes on all the houses in the neighborhood for the next few months. Stamps says she expects it to be done by summertime.

After that, the survey will be reviewed and leaders will decide if the area is eligible for the registry. Stamps say they expect an answer by September.

If they are deemed eligible, Stamps says her team will work with the neighborhood to see if this is something they want. If they want to pursue the registry, the city has to apply for another grant to officially be a part of the registry.

Stamps says many people are worried about having to follow strict guidelines if they’re a part of the registry. She says that’s only if a neighborhood becomes a historic district and they are not pursuing this route with Magnolia Terrace.

