Armed robbery occurs at gas station near Mud Creek

This person is a suspect in a gas station armed robbery that occurred along Highway 72 near...
This person is a suspect in a gas station armed robbery that occurred along Highway 72 near Hollywood.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, an armed robbery occurred at a gas station along Highway 72 near Mud Creek on Wednesday night.

The robbery occurred at a Citgo Station by one unidentified male or female suspect wearing baggy clothing. The suspect looks to be around 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10. The vehicle was a Black Nissan Altima (2013-17 model) and it is unclear which direction the car was headed after the robbery.

If you have any information about the suspect or the robbery, contact Investigator Tim Creel at (256)-599-7600.

