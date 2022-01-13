Deals
Arab man faces seditious conspiracy charge related to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach

A federal grand jury added the charge against 34-year-old Joshua James on Thursday
Joshua James
Joshua James(Department of Justice)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A federal grand jury in the District of Columbia indicted 11 defendants with seditious conspiracy and other charges for crimes related to the Jan. 6 breach on the U.S. Capitol.

The founder and leader of the Oath Keepers — an American far-right anti-government militia — Elmer Stewart Rhodes III was one of the 11 defendants charged on Wednesday. The indictment against Rhodes alleges that he conspired with his co-defendants to stop by the transfer of presidential power by force by Jan. 20, 2020.

Joshua James, 34, of Arab was also charged on Wednesday with seditious conspiracy and other charges for crimes related to the Jan. 6 breach. Before Wednesday, James had already been charged with conspiracy, entering a restricted building, civil disorder and aiding and abetting.

After a large crowd had formed outside the Capitol building, many Oath Keepers, led by Rhodes, marched in a “stack” formation up the east steps of the Capitol. James, Roberto Minuta and Brian Watkins formed a second “stack” and marched up the east steps into the building.

Overall, it is alleged by the indictment that Thomas Caldwell and Edward Vellejo coordinated the movements of the Oath Keepers.

The charge of seditious conspiracy carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

