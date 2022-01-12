Woodville woman killed in two-vehicle crash

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Woodville woman was killed on Jan. 4in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 72 near Jackson County.

According to state troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Charlotte Wehrle German, 81, was fatally injured when her 2013 Chrysler Town & Country van was struck by a 2015 Kia Forte. The Kia Forte was being driven by Lauryn Michelle Klien, 32, of Madison. Both were injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. A toddler, who was also a passenger in the Kia, was injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

ALEA says German succumbed to her injuries on Jan. 9. WAFF 48 is told the crash occurred on U.S. 72 near Jackson County 6, approximately 12 miles east of Woodville. There are no further details at this time.

