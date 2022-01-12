Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Woodville woman killed in two-vehicle crash

Police lights
Police lights(Gray News)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Woodville woman was killed on Jan. 4in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 72 near Jackson County.

According to state troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Charlotte Wehrle German, 81, was fatally injured when her 2013 Chrysler Town & Country van was struck by a 2015 Kia Forte. The Kia Forte was being driven by Lauryn Michelle Klien, 32, of Madison. Both were injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. A toddler, who was also a passenger in the Kia, was injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

ALEA says German succumbed to her injuries on Jan. 9. WAFF 48 is told the crash occurred on U.S. 72 near Jackson County 6, approximately 12 miles east of Woodville. There are no further details at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Huntsville police identify murder-suicide victims
Courtney Spraggins
Mother speaks out after pregnant daughter allegedly shot, killed by Huntsville Police Officer
David McCoy
Court date set for HPD officer accused of girlfriend’s murder
Each capital murder charges could result in the death penalty.
Attorneys representing HPD officer charged with capital murder file several motions
William Travis Tucker mugshot
Lauderdale County man charged with theft turns himself in

Latest News

High School Students create podcasts
Athens students share their voice through new podcast
Driftwood Drive water leak
Driftwood Drive water leak
Courtney Spraggins' autopsy results released by coroner
Courtney Spraggins' autopsy results released by coroner
David Mccoy
HPD, ALEA officials to hold murder investigation news conference on Thursday