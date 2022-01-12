Deals
Wednesday Evening Forecast

Wednesday
Wednesday(Waff 48)
By Eric Burke
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Highs in the 50s Wednesday afternoon with winds coming from the south.

Tonight, lows are in the 30s, but above the freezing mark across North Alabama. Increasing cloud coverage will bring a slight chance at seeing rain for Thursday, but very isolated and light in nature.

We finish of the workweek with highs holding near average and in the 50s.

Saturday into Sunday brings the threat of rain switching over to snow showers... We could also see a wintry mix move in for your Sunday morning and afternoon. Accumulation is looking light.

Monday brings sunshine for your Holiday with highs in the 40s.

