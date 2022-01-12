Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Sunshine mixed with a few clouds this afternoon. Highs hit right around average with a nice breeze from the south.

Tonight, lows dip into the 30s but look to stay above freezing with increasing cloud coverage headed into Thursday.

Not much change in the forecast until the weekend where we will see a chance at rain and snow showers move in. We will have to see what comes our way as we head into the weekend and if temperatures hold out… but at the moment we could see a few falling flakes!

In the next 10 days temperatures will stay pretty consistent and in the 40s and 50s.

