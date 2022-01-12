Typical mid-January morning with warmer weather to end the week

Happy Wednesday! Seasonably cold out there again this morning but at least it will be warmer this afternoon!

It is a typical mid-January start for much of the Tennessee Valley this morning. Temperatures are hovering around freezing to start the day and we are seeing mostly clear skies. The clear skies and the calm wind overnight have led to some areas of patchy frost to start the day so you may need a few extra minutes to start your day today. Overall, it will be a pleasant afternoon today with temperatures back into the low to mid 50s for most neighborhoods. Wind has turned to the south for today and will be breezy at times, gusting around 15 to 20 mph.

A few more clouds are expected this afternoon, but nothing earth shattering. We will warm up day by day into Friday with a few more clouds both Thursday and Friday. Both days should stay dry, but there is a small chance that we see a stray sprinkle or shower Thursday afternoon, but don’t expect any downpours.

It still looks like our best chance or rain will come Saturday into Sunday. Confidence and certainty with this system continues to stay low as there are many questions with how this will develop. Right now, it looks like it will stay as rain during the afternoon with temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s before a drop in temperatures for Sunday. There is a chance that we could see a wintry mix at the end of the event, but whether everyone sees the change over to snow is still in question.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

