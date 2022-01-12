Deals
Russellville City Schools transitioning to virtual learning due to COVID-19 surge

(Pexels)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students in Russellville City Schools will transition to virtual learning effective Jan. 13 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to RCS, virtual learning will be in effect the remainder of this week and all of next week. In-person learning will resume on Monday, Jan. 24.

“After reviewing today’s absences, it has become clear that, in addition to the high number of student absences, we simply do not have enough faculty members to operate efficiently,” said the school system in a statement.

The school system says it is their hope that virtual learning will slow the spread of the virus. Students should check their emails and/or their respective learning platform daily, according to RCS.

“Our teachers will be doing all they can to make sure our students are not losing out on instructional time while we are in the all-virtual learning model, but this only works if students are participating and completing the work that is assigned,” said RCS.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

