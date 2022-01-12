Rocket City Trash Pandas release 2022 promotional schedule

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The Rocket City Trash Pandas released their 2022 promotional schedule as announced on Wednesday.

The schedule features theme nights, giveaways and 26 fireworks shows in the 69-game home schedule. The home opener is scheduled for April 12 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos as it opens a six-game homestand for the Trash Pandas. During that stretch, there will be a Magnet Schedule giveaway, Have A Blast Commemorative Glass giveaway and Space Night on April 16.

There will be six bobblehead giveaways in 2022. Those dates are May 24 (Izzy Wilson 20/20 bobblehead), June 7 (Sprocket bobblehead/toothbrush holder), June 15 (mini bobbleheads of astronaut racer Neil), Aug. 2 (astronaut racer Buzz), Aug. 30 (astronaut racer Sally) and Aug. 17 (Military Vintage Bobblehead).

There will also be giveaways for a golf towel, tote bag, duffle bag and among other items throughout the season.

Below is the full slate of promotions scheduled for April with the Trash Pandas. To see the full season promotional schedule, click here.

April

-4/12: Opening Night Celebration with postgame fireworks, presented by Booz Allen Hamilton. Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night.

-4/13: Little League Night. Dog Day.

-4/14: Have A Blast Commemorative Glass giveaway, presented by the University of North Alabama. Happy Hour at the Inline Electric Rock Porch from 5-7 p.m.

-4/15: Friday Night Fireworks and a Magnet Schedule for the first 5,000 fans, presented by WOW!. Jackie Robinson Day.

-4/16: Space Night with a Space Night Jersey Auction and Saturday Night Fireworks.

-4/17: Easter Sunday with a Helicopter Candy Drop after the game, presented by Rocket City Helicopters. Kids Run the Bases.

-4/26: Golf Towel giveaway for 2,000 adults ages 18 and up, presented by The Medicine Shoppe/Huntsville Compounding Pharmacy. Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night.

-4/27: Education Day with a special 11:05 a.m. first pitch. This game will not be a Dog Day.

-4/28: Happy Hour at the Inline Electric Rock Porch from 5-7 p.m.

-4/29: College Night with Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Calhoun Community College.

-4/30: Saturday Night Fireworks.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.