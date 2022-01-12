New business created to remove eelgrass on Lake Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Eelgrass has been a nuisance on Lake Guntersville for several years and is a hot topic of discussion for homeowners and city leaders.

To help with the issue, a new startup company in Marshall County has a plan to “cut the grass.”

Over the past few years, eelgrass on Lake Guntersville has progressively gotten worse.

As a property owner, it became a nuisance for Zack Ferris to enjoy his lakefront property.

After facing challenges and finding a local company to come out and to treat the eelgrass, Farris and his cousin Michael McKenzie decided to turn their need into a business idea and created “Eeliminator.”

“We were looking at options to hire somebody to come to remove the floating grass and saw that it was a shortage of people that offered hose services, and we looked at the boats to solve the issue ourselves, and it turned really solving a need for the community,” said Ferris.

Ferris and Mckenzie purchased three boats to service Lake Guntersville. They are equipped with attachments and buckets to scoop eel grass off the surface of the water and move it to shore.

The company uses a non-chemical removal technique to remove the grass before a company like TVA comes in and spray underwater.

Most importantly, Ferris said from an economic standpoint his goal is to help as many homeowners as possible and keep the lake clean.

“From a fishing standpoint, we know a lot of local fishermen that have noted the issue with the floating grass, and if you look online, you see people from all over talking about the grass on Lake Guntersville, and we don’t need that negative impact,” said Ferris.

Currently, TVA officials are investigating certain chemicals to help with the removal of the grass and getting more equipment.

