Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

New Albertville Police Chief shares plans for the city

New Albertville Police Chief J.T. Cartee sworn into office.
New Albertville Police Chief J.T. Cartee sworn into office.(waff)
By Stefante Randall
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Albertville’s new police chief is no stranger to the area, and he has already been involved in some difficult cases even before he was named chief.

For the past 34 years, J.T. Cartee has served as a patrol officer, detective, and assistant police chief for the Albertville Police Department. Now he will be known as the police chief. Former police Chief Jamie Smith retired last month after 29 years.

“I am truly thankful for this door in my life that God has opened for me, and I pray I do a good job and just ask for folks to pray for me,” said Cartee.

Cartee said Smith left the department in good shape but said he knows it will come with challenges.

Last summer, Cartee assisted with the Mueller plant shooting where employee Andreas Horton shot several coworkers, killing and injuring two people, before taking his life. One of those surviving victims spent months in the hospital and is still recovering at home. Cartee said that case was one of the most horrific tragedies in the city, and as of right now, they still don’t know what Horton’s motive was.

Most recently, officers arrested Leslie Sims for murder, after finding Jana Chatman’s body by her car on Dixie Dale Road last November.

Cartee said one of his main goals is to implement crime prevention resources within the department and community.

“It’s a whole lot better than to prevent crime than to have to react to it. So, I’m going to look at some programs that we can do some education in the community, step up patrol in certain areas, but these are the same issues that the previous faced. It’s just figuring out how to make it happen,” said Cartee.

Building a good relationship with the community, assisting in cleaning up the city, and growth of the city, by increasing staffing are a few other plans Cartee would like to implement.

Right now, Cartee said he is looking to hire someone for the assistant chief position. He said five internal candidates have submitted applications.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Spraggins
Mother speaks out after pregnant daughter allegedly shot, killed by Huntsville Police Officer
.
One man dead after Sunday afternoon wreck
David McCoy
Court date set for HPD officer accused of girlfriend’s murder
Ileena Dreama Merrimon
Madison County deputies searching for missing teen
Jamarri Jones
Decatur Police arrest, charge murder suspect following shooting

Latest News

New eel grass removal company
New business created to remove eelgrass on Lake Guntersville
New Police Chief in Albertville
New Police Chief in Albertville
Police lights
Huntsville police identify murder-suicide victims
A new barbecue restaurant, coffee shop and more are coming this year.
New businesses coming to Lincoln Mill’s historic dye building