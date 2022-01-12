New Albertville Police Chief shares plans for the city

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Albertville’s new police chief is no stranger to the area, and he has already been involved in some difficult cases even before he was named chief.

For the past 34 years, J.T. Cartee has served as a patrol officer, detective, and assistant police chief for the Albertville Police Department. Now he will be known as the police chief. Former police Chief Jamie Smith retired last month after 29 years.

“I am truly thankful for this door in my life that God has opened for me, and I pray I do a good job and just ask for folks to pray for me,” said Cartee.

Cartee said Smith left the department in good shape but said he knows it will come with challenges.

Last summer, Cartee assisted with the Mueller plant shooting where employee Andreas Horton shot several coworkers, killing and injuring two people, before taking his life. One of those surviving victims spent months in the hospital and is still recovering at home. Cartee said that case was one of the most horrific tragedies in the city, and as of right now, they still don’t know what Horton’s motive was.

Most recently, officers arrested Leslie Sims for murder, after finding Jana Chatman’s body by her car on Dixie Dale Road last November.

Cartee said one of his main goals is to implement crime prevention resources within the department and community.

“It’s a whole lot better than to prevent crime than to have to react to it. So, I’m going to look at some programs that we can do some education in the community, step up patrol in certain areas, but these are the same issues that the previous faced. It’s just figuring out how to make it happen,” said Cartee.

Building a good relationship with the community, assisting in cleaning up the city, and growth of the city, by increasing staffing are a few other plans Cartee would like to implement.

Right now, Cartee said he is looking to hire someone for the assistant chief position. He said five internal candidates have submitted applications.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.