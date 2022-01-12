Deals
Lauderdale County man charged with theft turns himself in

William Travis Tucker
William Travis Tucker(WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man from Lauderdale County that has previously been arrested for stolen valor has now turned himself in for charges related to first-degree theft according to Lauderdale County Investigator William Burbank.

In 2020, William Travis Tucker was arrested and charged with stolen valor in Colbert County. In October 2021, Trucker was arrested and indicted with one count of identity theft and one count first-degree theft of property.

“He just liked to steal money. That was the biggest thing. By taking advantage of them. He was actually getting thousand of dollars from multiple people in multiple areas,” said Florence Police Officer Chad Breedwell in October.

According to court documents, Tucker stole a woman’s identity to obtain student loans in Lauderdale County. Court documents also state Tucker stole more than $2,500 from the same woman.

