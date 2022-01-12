HPD, ALEA officials to hold murder investigation news conference on Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) announced that they will hold a news conference on Thursday about the capital murder case involving a HPD police offer.

David McCoy was off-duty at the time when he allegedly murdered his pregnant girlfriend, Courtney Spraggins, on Jan. 7. The Madison County Coroner released the results of an autopsy that confirmed the cause of death was by gunshot wound. Spraggins’ death has been labeled as a homicide.

This news conference comes on the heels of the lead attorney, Richard Jensen, for McCoy asking and being granted a withdrawal from the case on Wednesday. Jensen said that he did not want his recent media interactions to negatively impact McCoy’s case.

The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday.

