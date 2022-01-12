Deals
Grand jury indicts man accused of killing Sheffield Police officer

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man accused of killing two people including a Sheffield Police officer was indicted by a grand jury last week.

On Jan. 7, Brian Lansing Martin was indicted on three counts of capital murder, three counts of attempt to commit murder, three counts of shooting or discharging a firearm into an occupied automobile and one count of certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol.

Martin is accused of killing Sheffield Police officer Nick Risner and another man on Oct. 1.

“Two people dead over this one, for no reason at all,” said Colbert County District Attorney Bryce Graham on Dec. 3.

Martin has been held at Colbert County Jail since appearing in court on Dec. 3.

Martin Indictment by WAFF 48 Digital Team on Scribd

