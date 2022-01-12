Governor Ivey awards $1.6 million grant to fight illegal drugs and crime

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey has awarded a $1.6 million grant to fight against illegal drugs and drug-related crime in Alabama as announced Wednesday.

The money is being dispersed among the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) and the state’s seven regional drug task forces. ALEA and the seven drug task forces will each receive $202,557.

“Public safety is at the forefront of our mission, and I am proud to aid our law enforcement in the battle against illegal drugs and crime,” Governor Ivey said in a statement. “As I said last night during my state of the state address, we will continue working to make Alabama a great state to live, work and raise a family for years to come. No doubt, that includes keeping our communities safe and free of crime. I commend the important work being done by ALEA and these task forces.”

In 2021, task force agents made nearly 800 arrests. These task forces were formed in 2018 by ALEA and each region is comprised of eight to 12 counties.

The funds will be used to cover overtime and operational and equipment expenses.

