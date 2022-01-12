Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Governor Ivey awards $1.6 million grant to fight illegal drugs and crime

AL Gov. Kay Ivey reacts to Todd tweet
AL Gov. Kay Ivey reacts to Todd tweet
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey has awarded a $1.6 million grant to fight against illegal drugs and drug-related crime in Alabama as announced Wednesday.

The money is being dispersed among the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) and the state’s seven regional drug task forces. ALEA and the seven drug task forces will each receive $202,557.

“Public safety is at the forefront of our mission, and I am proud to aid our law enforcement in the battle against illegal drugs and crime,” Governor Ivey said in a statement. “As I said last night during my state of the state address, we will continue working to make Alabama a great state to live, work and raise a family for years to come. No doubt, that includes keeping our communities safe and free of crime. I commend the important work being done by ALEA and these task forces.”

In 2021, task force agents made nearly 800 arrests. These task forces were formed in 2018 by ALEA and each region is comprised of eight to 12 counties.

The funds will be used to cover overtime and operational and equipment expenses.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Huntsville police identify murder-suicide victims
Courtney Spraggins
Mother speaks out after pregnant daughter allegedly shot, killed by Huntsville Police Officer
David McCoy
Court date set for HPD officer accused of girlfriend’s murder
Governor Ivey delivers 2022 State of the State address
Each capital murder charges could result in the death penalty.
Attorneys representing HPD officer charged with capital murder file several motions

Latest News

Edgar Almanza-Zarazua was extradited to Marshall County following a grand jury indictment on...
Boaz man pleads guilty to 2016 manslaughter charge
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
William Travis Tucker
Lauderdale County man charged with theft turns himself in
New Market cleanup after significant weather
Madison County cleanup after significant weather