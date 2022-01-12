Deals
Defense attorney withdraws from HPD officer’s capital murder case

David McCoy
David McCoy(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The defense attorney assigned to the case involving an HPD officer accused of murdering his pregnant girlfriend has withdrawn from the case as announced Wednesday.

Attorney Richard D. Jensen has been granted withdrawal by district court judge Alison S. Austin. Attorney Brian Clark has been appointed the new attorney to the case.

Huntsville Police officer David McCoy is accused of murdering his pregnant girlfriend, Courtney Spraggins. It was announced earlier on Wednesday that Spraggins’ autopsy revealed her death was from a gunshot wound and that her unborn child died as well.

Attorney Richard Jensen granted withdrawal by Charles Montgomery on Scribd

