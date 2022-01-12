Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Coroner: Pregnant woman’s cause of death is fatal gunshot wound

Death of 26-year-old Courtney Spraggins ruled as homicide
Courtney Spraggins
Courtney Spraggins(Courtney Spraggins' Family)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After a woman was shot and killed last week, an autopsy confirms the cause of death is a fatal gunshot wound.

According to Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill, Courtney Spraggins was pregnant at the time of her death and the baby died as well. Spraggins’ death has been ruled a homicide.

The autopsy was completed on Monday by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences Huntsville Regional Laboratory. No further details are available at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Huntsville police identify murder-suicide victims
Courtney Spraggins
Mother speaks out after pregnant daughter allegedly shot, killed by Huntsville Police Officer
David McCoy
Court date set for HPD officer accused of girlfriend’s murder
Governor Ivey delivers 2022 State of the State address
Each capital murder charges could result in the death penalty.
Attorneys representing HPD officer charged with capital murder file several motions

Latest News

Brian Martin leaves a Colbert County courtroom
Grand jury indicts man accused of killing Sheffield Police officer
Brian Martin indicted by grand jury
Brian Martin indicted by grand jury
AL Gov. Kay Ivey reacts to Todd tweet
Governor Ivey awards $1.6 million grant to fight illegal drugs and crime
Edgar Almanza-Zarazua was extradited to Marshall County following a grand jury indictment on...
Boaz man pleads guilty to 2016 manslaughter charge