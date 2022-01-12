Coroner: Pregnant woman’s cause of death is fatal gunshot wound
Death of 26-year-old Courtney Spraggins ruled as homicide
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After a woman was shot and killed last week, an autopsy confirms the cause of death is a fatal gunshot wound.
According to Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill, Courtney Spraggins was pregnant at the time of her death and the baby died as well. Spraggins’ death has been ruled a homicide.
The autopsy was completed on Monday by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences Huntsville Regional Laboratory. No further details are available at this time.
