Coroner: Pregnant woman’s cause of death is fatal gunshot wound

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After a woman was shot and killed last week, an autopsy confirms the cause of death is a fatal gunshot wound.

According to Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill, Courtney Spraggins was pregnant at the time of her death and the baby died as well. Spraggins’ death has been ruled a homicide.

The autopsy was completed on Monday by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences Huntsville Regional Laboratory. No further details are available at this time.

BREAKING: Madison County coroner confirms Courtney Spraggins and her baby died when they were shot last Friday. Sources tell us the Huntsville police officer charged with her murder was her boyfriend. @waff48 pic.twitter.com/aI7JxnLZlH — Caroline Klapp WAFF 48 (@CarolineTVNews) January 12, 2022

