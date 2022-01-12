Deals
Boaz man pleads guilty to 2016 manslaughter charge

Edgar Almanza-Zarazua was extradited to Marshall County following a grand jury indictment on murder and attempted murder charges.(Source: Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Marshall County Assistant District Attorney Adam Gilbert, a man that was charged with manslaughter in connection with a 2016 murder pled guilty.

Edgar Almanza-Zarazua was charged with manslaughter after Gloria Palomec was murdered in Boaz. After Almanza-Zarazua was identified as a suspect, he fled the state.

Investigators say that he was living illegally in the United States and fled to Mexico after the murder in 2016. Eventually he was found after committing another murder in Mexico.

