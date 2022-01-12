Deals
Athens students share their voice through new podcast

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Are you an avid podcast listener? If so, there is a local podcast you may want to add to your list.

“All in with Athens,” is the name of the podcast high school students from the Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission developed. The students came up with the name and are tasked with creating monthly topics of discussion.

The student-run podcast, developed by 10-12 graders from Athens High School, Athens Bible School and Lindsay Lane Christian Academy, discusses topics ranging from economic development to community involvement.

Commission mentor Holly Hollman said the Athens-Limestone Public Library helped make this project possible by providing instruction on the use of its recording room, providing recording time and offering the platform for hosting the podcast.

You can listen to episodes of “All in with Athens” on Spotify, Apple, Podcast Addict, Player FM and Google Podcasts.

