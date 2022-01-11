Deals
Quiet through Friday; Watching Saturday closely

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Skies remain clear overnight with chilly lows yet again falling into the upper 20s to low 30s by daybreak Wednesday. 

We warm up to near normal temperatures Wednesday through Friday with highs in the low to middle 50s, a few isolated rain showers will be possible on Thursday. 

We will be tracking a system coming in for Saturday that could bring more soaking rainfall to the Tennessee Valley.  If temperatures fall fast enough we could potentially be dealing with a wintry mix late Saturday night into Sunday.  Models are not in agreement with this system and it is still several days out, check back for the latest forecast updates.

