New HWY 55 Burgers, Shakes and Fries restaurant coming to Boaz

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Calling all burger lovers, a new restaurant is coming to Boaz!

It’s called HWY 55 Burgers, Shakes, and Fries.

Bringing in new businesses and restaurants has been a goal for the City of Boaz.

After learning Hwy 55 Burgers, Fries and Shakes were interested in bringing a location to the area Mayor David Dyar said he felt like it was a good decision.

“Economic development is 24/7 a day. We commit 3 to 4 hours a day to economic development because we would like for our community and other communities with like the same thing, so we worked to establish those relationships with those individuals,” said Mayor Dyar.

The Alabama location will be located on Highway 431 and will operate out of a 2,490 square foot restaurant, with a double drive-thru built in a retro style.

Mayor Dyar said these features set the restaurant apart from others and will provide residents with something new to enjoy, including 70 to 80 new jobs.

“They invest not only in their employees to give them opportunities to advance, but they also invest in the community, and those are the type of economic development projects that we look for,” said Mayor Dyar.

Mayor Dyar said right now, the unemployment rate is around 3 percent in Marshall County.

He said his goal is to bring more retail businesses to the area and provide opportunities in the community.

Construction on Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes, and Fries is expected to begin next month.

