New businesses coming to Lincoln Mill’s historic dye building

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -A historic group of buildings in Huntsville are getting brand new life, and business.

Lincoln Mill opened as a cotton mill in the 1900s. A fire took out all but two buildings in the late 90s, and now it’s being developed into a district with fitness, shopping and dining.

“I’ve noticed that our office space and the amount of retail downtown were really running out of space, so we start looking at areas that are growth corridors and Lincoln Mill is on that growth corridor,” Wesley Crunkleton said.

Wesley Crunkleton, owner of Crunkleton Real Estate, saw that opportunity and purchased the property in May of 2020.

This last year crews have been hard at work remodeling the Dye House, to get it ready for new businesses to come in.

“We’ve got two of them under construction right now that will be open in the next 60 to 90 days and then they’ll be kind of continually opening through 2022,” he said.

Fusion Barbecue, Turbo Coffee and another location for High Point Climbing will all be in this space. Three15 is the first business to open in the renovated Dye House.

It’s the fourth location in Alabama for the business that offers 15 minutes of cycling, barre and strength in one 45 minute class.

“Our brand and Lincoln Mill just meshed very well. We really liked the openness of all the windows, we liked that it was older and it wasn’t as much of a cookie cutter type place. And we are known for taking risks, and even though it was risk since we were the first ones to open here, we knew that it would be a great fit for our brand,” owner Mandy Moseley said.

Crunkleton says he’s excited for the future and can’t wait for everyone to enjoy all Lincoln Mill has to offer.

“Meridian street really connects downtown with A&M and Drake State is also on Meridian Street, so it’s a great growth corridor in our minds and we’re excited that the development of Lincoln Mill can just be another stepping stone on that corridor,” he said.

We’re told there still are several spaces left to be officially claimed here, including a restaurant space.

