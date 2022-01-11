Deals
Motion hearing held for Valhermoso Springs capital murder suspects

By Stefante Randall
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men accused of killing seven people at a home in Valhermoso Springs appeared in Court on Monday.

A motion hearing was held for John Michael Legg. Frederick Rogers is also charged in the case and was in court also. Legg and Rogers face capital murder charges for violently killing seven people on Talucuha Road in Morgan County in June 2020.

When deputies arrived, the house was on fire, and seven people were found shot to death. Both Legg and Rogers were later arrested in Oregon after fleeing. In court on Monday, motions for Legg were filed, including a motion to reveal the identity of informants and disclose any deals or promises.

Defense Attorney’s requested the defendant view the crime scene and undergo a mental evaluation, as well as several other requests.

Defense attorneys stated the motions were filed to protect the constitutional rights of Legg. State attorneys stated they are currently reviewing evidence. The judge did not grant any of the motions.

He said he will look over them and make a decision at a later date. As of now, the trial date is still pending.

