Madison County deputies searching for missing teen

Ileena Dreama Merrimon
Ileena Dreama Merrimon(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teen Monday night.

According to the MCSO, 17-year-old Ileena Dreama Merrimon, of Toney, was last seen on Jan. 7 in the Toney area wearing a black “Champion” sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 256-722-7181.

