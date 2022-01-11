Madison County deputies searching for missing teen
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teen Monday night.
According to the MCSO, 17-year-old Ileena Dreama Merrimon, of Toney, was last seen on Jan. 7 in the Toney area wearing a black “Champion” sweatshirt and black sweatpants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 256-722-7181.
