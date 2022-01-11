Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Inmate receives 12 year sentence for assault on corrections officer

Lemond Lawrence Burns
Lemond Lawrence Burns
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama announced on Tuesday that federal inmate Lemond Lawrence Burns of Alpine received a sentence of 150 months in prison for an assault charge on a Morgan County corrections officer.

Burns was arrested in January 2021 in connection with the murder of 22-year-old Alabama A&M student Dallis Patrick Ryan Wolfe. While being held in Morgan County Jail, Burns attacked Corrections Officer Cathy Evans in April 2021.

Officer Evans suffered injuries in the attack and was transported to Decatur-Morgan Hospital. Burns pleaded guilty to the assault in October 2021.

“Today, justice was served. I am grateful for U.S. Attorney Escalona and the U.S. Secret Service for their handling of this case,” Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett said in a statement.

“Corrections Officers work tirelessly in a profession that many would never attempt. The senseless, brazen assault on Officer Evans was unacceptable and today’s sentence reinforces that sentiment.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
One man dead after Sunday afternoon wreck
Courtney Spraggins
Mother speaks out after pregnant daughter allegedly shot, killed by Huntsville Police Officer
Ileena Dreama Merrimon
Madison County deputies searching for missing teen
Jamarri Jones
Decatur Police arrest, charge murder suspect following shooting
David McCoy
Court date set for HPD officer accused of girlfriend’s murder

Latest News

David McCoy
Court date set for HPD officer accused of girlfriend’s murder
ADPH: More than 993K positive COVID-19 cases
CWD found in deer
ADCNR set to host public meeting on Chronic Wasting Disease
Courtney Spraggins
Mother speaks out after pregnant daughter allegedly shot, killed by Huntsville Police Officer