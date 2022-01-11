Inmate receives 12 year sentence for assault on corrections officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama announced on Tuesday that federal inmate Lemond Lawrence Burns of Alpine received a sentence of 150 months in prison for an assault charge on a Morgan County corrections officer.

Burns was arrested in January 2021 in connection with the murder of 22-year-old Alabama A&M student Dallis Patrick Ryan Wolfe. While being held in Morgan County Jail, Burns attacked Corrections Officer Cathy Evans in April 2021.

Officer Evans suffered injuries in the attack and was transported to Decatur-Morgan Hospital. Burns pleaded guilty to the assault in October 2021.

“Today, justice was served. I am grateful for U.S. Attorney Escalona and the U.S. Secret Service for their handling of this case,” Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett said in a statement.

“Corrections Officers work tirelessly in a profession that many would never attempt. The senseless, brazen assault on Officer Evans was unacceptable and today’s sentence reinforces that sentiment.”

