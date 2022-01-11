Huntsville police identify murder-suicide victims

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police have identified two victims killed in a murder-suicide Monday night.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a death investigation call on 210 Old Fairway Road around 10 p.m.

Police say the victims, identified as 24-year-old Jemeilla Tyson and 21-year-old Naomi Jackson, were found dead inside the home. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the two victims were women. Investigators believe the deaths resulted from a dispute between the two in a murder-suicide.

