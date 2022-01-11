Deals
Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council hosting forum on police recruitment

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council (HPCAC) is hosting a public forum Tuesday night for community members with questions on how police recruit new officers.

Community members will also have the opportunity to learn the expectations for modern law enforcement. Tonight’s round table discussion will be held at the North Huntsville Public Library at 5:30 p.m.

The forum will be streamed live on WAFF 48′s digital and social media platforms.

“We are looking forward to engaging with the public and answering questions and concerns about modern policing,” said Jonathan Rossow, Chair of the HPCAC. “Our role as the City’s advisory council on policing is to help build bridges of understanding between the community and the Huntsville Police Department. This is a powerful way to achieve that goal.”

If you can’t make tonight’s meeting, there will be seven more public forums held throughout 2022. HPCAC will hold the forums at different locations around Huntsville to ensure community memebers have the opportunity to attend. Click here to access schedules and future locations.

