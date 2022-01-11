Deals
Governor Ivey set to deliver 2022 State of the State address

FILE - In this July 29, 2020 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during a news conference...
FILE - In this July 29, 2020 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during a news conference in Montgomery, Ala. Republicans balked when Democrats passed President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, calling it liberal “pet projects” disguised as pandemic aid. But now that GOP governors and local leaders have the money in hand, they're using it for things on their wish lists, too. Alabama lawmakers are advancing a plan to use $400 million of the state's share of coronavirus relief funds toward building new prisons in what Ivey says is a great deal for taxpayers. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler, File)(Kim Chandler | AP)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, Governor Kay Ivey will deliver the 2022 State of the State address in a joint session of the Alabama Legislature at the State Capitol in Montgomery.

Governor Ivey’s address comes in the midst of a surge of COVID-19 cases within the state of Alabama. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, as of Monday there have been 993,418 total cases in Alabama and there is a 41.2 positivity rate in testing.

All counties in Alabama are in the red for COVID-19 — high rate of transmission.

On Jan. 4, Governor Ivey announced the launch of the Alabama-USA Corridor. This is a major development program costing $231.6 million and focusing on rail projects to upgrade economic development infrastructure in central and southern Alabama.

“Working together with the Port in Mobile to build out our infrastructure to move the commerce for Alabama and the greater southeastern region of the country must be one of our top priorities,” Governor Ivey said in a statement. “Creating good port access to central Alabama is a key part of this initiative, and it can provide options for freight containers to reach new destinations inland, which our country has struggled with during the supply chain crisis. I am proud our state is looking ahead and investing in the Alabama-USA Corridor and the future jobs and economic opportunity it will bring.”

Governor Ivey was sworn in as governor in 2017 and was elected in 2018 to a full term. She is up for reelection in November 2022 and has already added her name to the ballot.

The address is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Watch a live stream of the address in this story later this evening.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

