Governor Ivey set to deliver 2022 State of the State address

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, Governor Kay Ivey will deliver the 2022 State of the State address in a joint session of the Alabama Legislature at the State Capitol in Montgomery.

Governor Ivey’s address comes in the midst of a surge of COVID-19 cases within the state of Alabama. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, as of Monday there have been 993,418 total cases in Alabama and there is a 41.2 positivity rate in testing.

All counties in Alabama are in the red for COVID-19 — high rate of transmission.

On Jan. 4, Governor Ivey announced the launch of the Alabama-USA Corridor. This is a major development program costing $231.6 million and focusing on rail projects to upgrade economic development infrastructure in central and southern Alabama.

“Working together with the Port in Mobile to build out our infrastructure to move the commerce for Alabama and the greater southeastern region of the country must be one of our top priorities,” Governor Ivey said in a statement. “Creating good port access to central Alabama is a key part of this initiative, and it can provide options for freight containers to reach new destinations inland, which our country has struggled with during the supply chain crisis. I am proud our state is looking ahead and investing in the Alabama-USA Corridor and the future jobs and economic opportunity it will bring.”

Governor Ivey was sworn in as governor in 2017 and was elected in 2018 to a full term. She is up for reelection in November 2022 and has already added her name to the ballot.

The address is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Watch a live stream of the address in this story later this evening.

