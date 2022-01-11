Cold winter morning with wind chills into the teens

Happy Tuesday! Bundle up, it’s another chilly start to the day out there today!

Another winter morning out there across the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures are into the mid to upper 20s but we are seeing a north wind drop our wind chill into the upper teens and low 20s. Skies across the Valley are clear to start the day and it will remain sunny all day today. Temperatures will be into the mid-40s once again, all due to the north wind keeping cooler air in the Valley. Wind today will be around 10 mph.

Overnight winds will turn to the south southeast which will change the tune of our temperatures a bit. That south wind will usher in warmer air as we move through the day on Wednesday, which means highs will return towards normal in the low to mid 50s. However, there will be a few more clouds as we move into the afternoon. We will warm up day by day into Friday with a few more clouds both Thursday and Friday. Both days should stay dry, but there is a small chance that we see a stray sprinkle or shower Thursday afternoon.

The better chance at rain will move in on Saturday with our next system developing. There still is not a whole lot of confidence or certainty with this system. Right now, it looks like it will stay as rain during the afternoon with temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s before a drop in temperatures for Sunday. There is a small chance that we could see a wintry mix at the end of the event, but that chance remains low.

