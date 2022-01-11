Attorneys representing HPD officer charged with capital murder, file several motions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - 28-year-old Huntsville Police Officer David McCoy, could face three possible capital murder charges.

He’s accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend 26-year-old Courtney Spraggins. McCoy has two attorneys, and they aren’t wasting anytime filing papers.

They have already submitted motions to open file discovery and expedited discovery. McCoy’s preliminary hearing is scheduled Tuesday, January18th, at the Madison County Courthouse.

Friday morning, investigators rushed to the scene at Weston Ranch Apartments in Madison. They found 26-year-old Courtney Spraggins who was seven months pregnant, killed.

It didn’t take long for HPD officer David McCoy to be the person of interest, and then charged with capital murder.

According to WAFF sources, he made the call to 911 and lied about the situation initially saying it was a suicide.

Legal experts say although he’s charged with one capital murder charge, it could be as many as three.

“Shooting into a vehicle, killing a child under 14, or killing 2 or more people in the same incident,” said Attorney and legal expert Mark McDaniel.

“If you got a person 7 months pregnant, the child would certainly be viable, but you would have to have an autopsy report, showing that the child was alive at the time of the shooting and died as a result of the mothers murder,” said McDaniel.

McCoy and Spraggins met on Tinder. They have had an on and off relationship for two years according to the girl’s mother.

The mother also told WAFF, her daughter was pregnant with McCoy’s baby before, but she miscarried. She said her daughter told McCoy, she was determined to have this baby and name their child Addison Mae.

Each capital murder charges could result in the death penalty.

We’re told from several sources, there will be a news conference with law enforcement before the end of the week.

