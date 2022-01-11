Deals
ADCNR set to host public meeting on Chronic Wasting Disease

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Recently in Lauderdale County, Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected in a white-tailed deer.

Now, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) is hosting a public meeting on Thursday. This meeting is focused on giving an outline of the ADCNR’s response to CWD being detected in Alabama.

CWD is a neurological disease that affects white-tailed deer and other deer species. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), there is no strong evidence that CWD can infect humans.

The meeting will be at the University of North Alabama’s Norton Auditorium in Florence at 6 p.m. on January 13. Hunters are encouraged to attend and a question and answer session will follow the initial presentation.

