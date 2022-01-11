AAMU’s Aqeel Glass, Anderson invited to first NFL HBCU Combine

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a great day to be an Alabama A&M bulldog!

After outstanding careers and an impressive Fall 2021 season, two players from AAMU’s football team secured spots in the National Football League’s first HBCU Combine.

Quarterback Aqeel Glass and wide receiver Dee Anderson are among 40 athletes to be selected to participate in the combine. The event, in partnership with the Reese’s Senior Bowl, is set to be held Jan. 28-29 at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile.

Alabama A&M Quarterback Aqeel Glass passed for 440 yards and 6 Touchdowns in Saturday's win against Jackson State (Sidney Jackson/Alabama A&M Athletics)

The combine gives players from historically black colleges and universities the opportunity to showcase their talents in front of NFL scouts.

Glass, one of the top HBCU quarterbacks, threw for 12,136 yards and 109 touchdowns in his career. His touchdowns tie for 11th all-time and his yardage is 14th, the second-highest among active quarterbacks at the level.

Anderson on the other hand is a former LSU and Oklahoma State player who is being viewed as a tight end by NFL scouts. Anderson grabbed a team-high of 12 touchdowns and 493 yards on 33 catches after just nine games.

Dee Anderson (Alabama A&M University sports)

Anderson was also named SWAC Co-Offensive Player of the Week on Nov. 8.

Following the HBCU Combine, the Reese’s Senior Bowl will be held on Jan. 30 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile.

