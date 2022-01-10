Deals
Staying cold & breezy today with plenty of sunshine this week

Brandon Spinner WAFF 48 Meteorologist
By Brandon Spinner
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:08 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Happy Monday! We’re in for a cold start to the week!

Temperatures have dropped off big time while you were asleep with many spots falling below freezing. Wind from the north is pulling down that colder air but it is also helping to dry us out. However, we could have some areas of patchy black ice where there are some left over puddles and water runoff. Just be cautious of these areas, especially in Middle Tennessee and Northwest Alabama. We should see plenty of sunshine today, but not much warmth. High temperatures this afternoon will be into the mid 40s for most communities.

The cold continues overnight with low temperatures back into the mid to upper 20s. We are in for a relatively quiet week this week as temperatures stay right about average for mid-January. High temperatures will be into the upper 40s and low 50s the rest of the week with lows into the mid 30s. We should remain dry all the way to the weekend, with the one exception being a small chance at a shower Thursday afternoon. We’re keeping an eye on Saturday for our next big weathermaker but right now it is too early to get into details. Expect rain Saturday with colder air coming in on the backside.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Sunday morning's weather forecast