Mother swept up in New Market tornado returns home, daughter seeks help rebuilding

NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - One New Market family is reunited after a mom returned home from the hospital after she was thrown from her home in a tornado on Jan. 1.

Cynthia Slayton was sent flying along with her home when a tornado went through the New Market area. Her daughter, Kylie Quimby, says her mom was sitting at home when the weather got bad. All of the sudden, she heard a ‘tick, tick, tick’ sound, the sound of the tin roof coming off of their trailer home.

Quimby says her mom was flown into the air and landed on her left side. Slayton had to muster the strength to crawl under a nearby trailer to take refuge from the rain that was still pounding down. She said she tried yelling for help but it was too dark to see her and too much rain coming down to hear her.

A man stopping by to help her neighbor finally heard her cries and helped get medical attention.

She spent just over a week at the hospital and got home on Jan. 9. At one point she started to lose her memory but that was able to resolve itself according to Quimby. Right now, her main concern is healing the left side of her body. She says she generally can’t use it for a while. Her arm specifically will take about six to eight weeks to heal.

Slayton’s family is grateful she made it through the tornado. But, they’re still in a hard spot. Their home is completely destroyed. Most of their belongings are soaked and broken beyond repair. Quimby says this comes after a long year of losing her brother and several other difficulties.

Quimby is Slayton’s caretaker. She also takes care of her two young children. Right now, they’re all staying at Quimby’s grandmother’s house until she can get a home for her family. She says her mom is dealing with severe Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and can’t go back to living in a trailer home. “She is terrified in a mobile home she doesn’t want to live in one no more so I’m gonna do what I can to make sure she gets into an actual home so she can get into one, not a mobile home that can blow away so easy”

Quimby says she’s received a remarkable amount of help from her community. She says she still has trouble rebuilding while working three jobs. She has a GoFundMe up right now and says even a small donation can help her and her family get back on their feet.

