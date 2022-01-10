Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

‘Jeopardy!’ champ hits $1 million; talks fame, trans rights

FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider...
FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider on the set of "Jeopardy!" Schneider the reigning "Jeopardy!" champion was robbed at gunpoint over New Year's weekend in Oakland, Calif.(Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider is adding to her list of bragging rights.

She’s already the highest-earning female contestant in the quiz show’s history and the woman with the longest winning streak.

Now she’s among only four contestants to reach $1 million in regular-season play. She hit that mark with her 28th victory Friday.  

She’s already qualified for the show’s tournament of champions and is the first transgender person to do so.

Schneider says she’s gained inspiration from actor Laverne Cox and comedian Natasha Muse, who are trans women.

Schneider says she’s heard from people who say they’re encouraged to see her success.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
One man dead after Sunday afternoon wreck
Huntsville Police officer David Michael McCoy was arrested and charged with Capital Murder...
HPD officer accused of girlfriend’s murder, sources confirmed
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Video goes viral after MPD arrest suspects on highway
Video goes viral after MPD arrests suspects on highway
Generic
Gas station fight leads to shooting in Huntsville

Latest News

Novak Djokovic is a nine-time Australian Open champion. He has 20 Grand Slam singles titles, a...
Australian judge says tennis star Djokovic can stay but saga not over
40 people rescued from the ice along the shoreline in Green Bay
About 40 people rescued from floating chunk of ice in Green Bay, Wis.
Mom survives tornado
Mom returns home after surviving tornado
Madison government changes
City of Madison considering change in government structure