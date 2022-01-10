Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Former ‘American Idol’ star announces second run for Congress in North Carolina

Clay Aiken announced on Twitter Monday he is running for Congress in the state of North...
Clay Aiken announced on Twitter Monday he is running for Congress in the state of North Carolina again.(TWITTER, CLAYAIKEN, CNN, Twitter/ClayAiken)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Former “American Idol” star Clay Aiken is making a second bid to enter politics.

Aiken announced on Twitter Monday he is running for Congress in the state of North Carolina again.

He is campaigning to unseat Congresswoman Kathy Manning, a Democrat who currently represents the state’s 6th Congressional District.

Aiken gained national attention after finishing second on the hit TV singing competition, “American Idol,” in 2003.

He tried to turn that fame into a political run in 2014 but lost his campaign to represent North Carolina’s 2nd District.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
One man dead after Sunday afternoon wreck
Huntsville Police officer David Michael McCoy was arrested and charged with Capital Murder...
HPD officer accused of girlfriend’s murder, sources confirmed
Video goes viral after MPD arrest suspects on highway
Video goes viral after MPD arrests suspects on highway
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Generic
Gas station fight leads to shooting in Huntsville

Latest News

FILE - Dominick Black looks at a photograph held by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger,...
Man who bought gun for Kyle Rittenhouse pleads no contest
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, left, and Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei...
No progress seen after Russia-US talks over Ukraine tensions
Ryan Andrew Meyung, 30, was charged with child rape, aggravated kidnapping and other related...
Prosecutor: Child rape suspect may have victims in 10 states