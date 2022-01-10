DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office closed due to COVID cases

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office recently announced it will be closed starting Monday.

If you need an officer or have anything jail related, called dispatch at (256)-845-3801. Pistol permits are still available at the sheriff’s office website.

It has not been announced how long the office will remain closed. WAFF’s Stefante Randall has reached out to officials to determine how many staff members have COVID.

