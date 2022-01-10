Deals
Decatur Police arrest murder suspect

Jamarri Jones
Jamarri Jones(Decatur Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department has identified and arrested a murder suspect connected with a Jan. 9 shooting.

Decatur police officers found Jamaal Jackson of Decatur at the 300-block of Monroe Drive NW suffering from a gunshot wound on Sunday night. Jackson succumbed to his wounds at the scene.

Through an investigation, officers identified Jamari Demone Jones of Decatur and arrested him. Jones was transported to Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $75,000 bond.

