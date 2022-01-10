Deals
Clear and cold tonight; Staying seasonal this week

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Breezy winds will finally subside after sunset tonight with clear skies staying in place, lows will be quite chilly in the low to middle 20s. 

Tuesday will be another sunny and cool day with highs in the middle 40s, winds will be much lighter compared to the past several days.  We warm up to near normal temperatures Wednesday through Friday with highs in the low to middle 50s, a few isolated rain showers will be possible on Thursday. 

We will be tracking a system coming in for Saturday that could bring some more soaking rain and potentially a wintry mix late Saturday night.  Models are not in agreement with this system and it is still several days out, check back for the latest forecast updates.

