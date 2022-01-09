Video goes viral after MPD arrests suspects on highway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say they’re looking into circumstances surrounding a video of police arresting two suspects that has gained attention on social media.

***Content may be disturbing for some viewers***

This video was taken Friday afternoon on Lamar near Tuggle.

In a police report, Memphis police officers say they pursued a red car after getting an alert that it was reported stolen.

They say the driver did not initially stop for officers and ran into two squad cars during the pursuit. The car only came to a stop when the driver couldn’t get around traffic.

Police say once the car stopped they got into it by breaking the windows.

Police say two men in the car, driver Tobias Trent and passenger Eric Harris, resisted arrest.

She believes the video shows police assaulting her son, doesn’t believe he resisted arrest and wants a full investigation.

Trent is charged with a slew of crimes, including theft, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and resisting arrest.

Harris was arrested for resisting arrest and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.