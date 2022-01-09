Two players will play their final game Monday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two North Alabama natives will play their last game Monday night in the National Championship game. Bob Jones alum Kendall Randolph and James Clemens LaBryan Ray’s families happy to enjoy the moment.

“Oh, I’ll definitely be there one day,” Kendall’s younger brother Alex said. “Play for Alabama. Start. And hopefully, be in five Natty’s. Or four Natty’s.”

Georgia Chambers: So just better than him?

“It seems like it’s all just went by so fast,” Kendall’s mother Mia said. “We’ve had a great time at Bama.”

“We’ve all been in a journey,” LaBryan’s father Gary said. “It’s been a journey! But it’s been a blessed journey, and so we’ve had so many good times with him, on and off the field also, so it’s been our blessing, I call it our blessing, and LaBryan’s blessing also.”

Ray’s mother passed away at an early age.

“The most important thing was, LaBryan always wanted his mother to be proud of him,” Gary added. “And I think from day one, when he got the opportunity to go to the University

of Alabama, that was the first thing he said. ‘Dad, I want my mother to be proud of me. So I know Angela is very proud of him, up to this point, and she’ll continue to be proud.”

Head Coach Nick Saban played a huge factor in Randolph and Ray’s decision to play for the Tide.

“One of the things I like about Coach Saban is we sat down, and we talked about an hour and a half in my house, and we talked about things other than football. We talked about growth, we talked about education, we talked about after football,” Levi Randolph Sr said. “You know you talk to coaches like that, and you figure that they’re just talking, but as years go past, you see that what he’s saying, what he’s preaching is true.”

“When we started getting in touch more with Coach Saban, he kind of gave us the answer that he wanted and he needed,” Gary Ray said.”And I think Coach Saban rounded it up, he told him from the first beginning that LaBryan couldn’t go to a better university education-wise. He couldn’t go to another program that was number one in the nation. And I think what comes along with that is he had to put his work into it, too. That’s what Coach Saban has always expected of LaBryan I can help you be successful, but you have to do your part in being successful also.”

