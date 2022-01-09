Sunday Morning Forecast

Radar is picking up on some rain early this AM. From the west to metro Huntsville, we are seeing showers start to move in, but temperatures are in the 40s and 50s. Mild and Muggy will be the theme for your Sunday morning.

Into the afternoon hours, we will see temperatures increase a little and rain continue. One thing that will stand out today…. Those winds! Strong from the south this morning, we will see them make the change to the north later this afternoon. Kicking in cold air, we will see the 50s drop below freezing this evening.

The threat for flooding is still relevant throughout your day, but that threat turns to slick spots and ice as we go overnight into Monday morning.

Monday will be cold with highs struggling in the 40s.

