Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Soaking rain and windy conditions Sunday

First Alert Forecast
By Abigail Degler
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good Morning! From the west to metro Huntsville, showers are moving in Sunday morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Mild and muggy is the theme for your Sunday. Into the afternoon hours, we will see temperatures increase a little and the rain will continue. It’s also going to be a windy Sunday. We’ll have strong winds from the south, changing to the north in the afternoon.

1 to 2 inches of rain may be possible Sunday and isolated flooding cannot be ruled out. A few embedded thunderstorms will also be possible during the afternoon. Rain showers will move out into the evening with skies clearing and temperatures falling rapidly.

Areas of patchy black ice will be possible for the morning commute on Monday. The strong NW winds will help with drying the roadways and preventing widespread ice. The sunshine will return for Monday with cool January temps in the middle 40s and blustery NW winds gusting over 35 miles per hour.

Temps will slowly warm back near average for the rest of the week with highs staying in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville Police officer David Michael McCoy was arrested and charged with Capital Murder...
HPD officer accused of girlfriend’s murder, sources confirmed
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
Mother and child among 3 dead in Alabama murder-suicide, officials say
ADPH: More than 957K positive COVID-19 cases
Horse found dead in sinkhole
Rogersville woman horse dies after falling in apparent sink hole
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son

Latest News

60 Second Forecast with Abigail
Today
Sunday Morning Forecast
WAFF AM Saturday 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
Saturday evening's weather forecast
60 Second Forecast with Abigail