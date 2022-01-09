Soaking rain and windy conditions Sunday

Good Morning! From the west to metro Huntsville, showers are moving in Sunday morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Mild and muggy is the theme for your Sunday. Into the afternoon hours, we will see temperatures increase a little and the rain will continue. It’s also going to be a windy Sunday. We’ll have strong winds from the south, changing to the north in the afternoon.

1 to 2 inches of rain may be possible Sunday and isolated flooding cannot be ruled out. A few embedded thunderstorms will also be possible during the afternoon. Rain showers will move out into the evening with skies clearing and temperatures falling rapidly.

Areas of patchy black ice will be possible for the morning commute on Monday. The strong NW winds will help with drying the roadways and preventing widespread ice. The sunshine will return for Monday with cool January temps in the middle 40s and blustery NW winds gusting over 35 miles per hour.

Temps will slowly warm back near average for the rest of the week with highs staying in the upper 40s to low 50s.

