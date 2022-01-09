Man sought after escaping Crenshaw County Jail

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Crenshaw County officials are asking for the public’s help in locating an escaped inmate.

According to a post on the Crenshaw County EMA’s Facebook page, 32-year-old Roderick Jones has escaped custody. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Updated with photo: The following is a message from the Crenshaw County Sheriff's Department in reference to an escaped... Posted by Crenshaw County EMA / Elliott H. Jones Director on Saturday, January 8, 2022

Officials say Jones was wearing an orange hoodie, orange pants and a white t-shirt.

Jones was being held on an attempted murder charge and should be considered dangerous, according to officials.

Officials say it is unknown if Jones is on foot or was picked up by another individual. Officials are advising those who live within close proximity to the Crenshaw County Jail area to take precautions and make sure their doors are locked.

If you see anyone fitting Jones’ description, please call 911 immediately.

