One man dead after Sunday afternoon wreck

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is dead after an afternoon wreck in Huntsville Sunday, according to the Huntsville Police.

According to police, 45-year-old Cornelius Vinson was killed after a vehicle he was driving crashed into a pole. The wreck happened near the Swancott Road exit on the eastbound lane of I-565 shortly before 1 p.m.

Don Webster with HEMSI said Vinson was transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries, according to HPD.

Police say the crash remains under investigation but no charges are expected.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

