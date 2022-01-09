Deals
Gas station fight leads to shooting in Huntsville

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department says one person was injured after a fight broke out at a gas station that led to a shooting.

According to police, officers received a call about a fight at the Circle K gas station on Jordan Lane. Shortly after, at about 5:00 a.m., officers say that call turned into a shooting in progress.

One person was injured in the shooting and transported to a local hospital for injuries they sustained. The condition of the victim is not available at this time.

HPD says the incident is under investigation. At this time, we don’t know what prompted the shooting.

